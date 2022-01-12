Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) once again raised questions on the Congress party in Punjab over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach matter. Speaking on the Republic Media Network's exclusive newsbreak on the Khalistan link, Union Minister Smriti Irani asserted, 'this was met by an expose by a national news channel, what is extremely disconcerting is that Punjab Police officials have highlighted how they continuously engaged with the Congress Government'. The Union Minister also made a series of allegations against the state government and security officials.

PM security breach: BJP levels major allegations on Congress

"The question that begets this expose that who in the Punjab Congress-led Govt continued to deliberately ignore these threats to the PM's security. Why did the DGP give such a message to the Prime Minister's security team that the entire system and route is safe? Who are the top officials in the Congress government of Punjab who was not taking any steps to give security to the Prime Minister even after this alert?" asked Smriti Irani.

BJP asks who benefited by blocking PM's convoy:

PM security breach: Khalistan plot accessed by Republic

Republic Media Network, on January 6 had accessed Khalistan's plot to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally that was planned two days prior to the scheduled rally. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had released a video asking people to block PM Modi. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a $100,000 reward.

Prior to this, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard describing the blocking of PM Modi's cavalcade in Ferozepur by farmers as a start for "Khalistan freedom". In a video message, Pannu claimed that Sikhs had driven PM Modi out of Punjab and the upcoming assembly polls will decide the Khalistan referendum.

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today," Pannu said.