PM Modi's Security Breach: 'Who Was SSP Taking Instructions From?' Asks Anurag Thakur

After a Supreme Court-appointed committee held a key Punjab police official responsible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to the state in January, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Forezepur SSP failed despite having two hours of time on his hand to find an alternative route.

He said that lapses in the Prime Minister's security cannot be dismissed and questioned why then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, DGP and chief secretary did not receive the Prime Minister.

"Spot where his convoy stopped was in the middle of the bridge, only 100m away from protestors, only 10 km away from Pakistan. Anything could have happened. CM was not available even on call. PM stood there for 20 minutes but even 2 minutes were enough for anything to happen," Thakur said. "This gives rise to questions, Who gave the protestors knowledge of the PM's route? Who was SSP speaking with repeatedly on call? Who was he taking instructions from?" he added.

SC committee finds Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on Thursday said that the Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) failed to discharge his duty though the sufficient force was available.

The five-member panel told the apex court that there should be an oversight committee for periodic revision and update of 'Blue Book' and sensitisation courses for cops engaged in the security of the prime minister.

The Blue Book has details of the unambiguous and detailed directions to be followed by the state authorities and the special protection to ensure the safety and security of the Prime Minister while he is touring a state.

The committee said that there was adequate time with the SSP after then Punjab ADGP informed him that PM Modi will be taking the contingency passage and that he failed to take action on his instruction.

Prime Minister Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The PM's convoy had decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road rather than air route due to poor weather. According to the Home Ministry, a major lapse was observed in PM Modi's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination because of protests ahead.