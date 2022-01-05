Last Updated:

PM Modi's Security Lapse: Assam CM Says 'no Address From Punjab CM Makes Matters Worse'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress who, according to him, only intends to 'play politics' after PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
The political arena has turned bitter after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was forced to retreat from Punjab owing to a road blockade that also resulted in the cancellation of his rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday. It is being alleged that there was a massive lapse from the CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government regarding the security measures of PM Modi who was in Punjab to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore. Amid the alleged growing fiasco of the Punjab government, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has lashed out at the Congress who, according to him, only intends to 'play politics'.

"While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in development & only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels," Sarma said in his statement.

The problem reportedly started when the Prime Minister decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. 

