'PM Modi's Security Lapse Shameful, President Should Dismiss Punjab Govt,' Says Haryana CM

Amid the row over a major lapse in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Congress-led government and impose President’s rule in the state.

A delegation of the Haryana government led by CM Khattar met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against the Punjab government for its alleged 'conspiracy' behind the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security.

"We are the world’s biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister’s program in Punjab is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the Punjab government and to impose President’s rule there," said CM Khattar after meeting the Governor.

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur last Wednesday, after which he had to call off his programme and return to the Bhatinda Airport. Punjab CM Channi, who is under fire for the fallout of the events has remained stern on his stand that there was no threat to PM Modi’s life during his visit.

On Thursday, the Congress party had also sent state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu forward to issue a justification on the matter, who had, in turn, accused the PM of disrespecting Punjab and Punjabiyat by putting on a display of what he referred to as 'drama and facade' that his life was at threat in the state.

Home Ministry forms a 7-member NIA team to probe security lapses

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a team of senior officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the serious lapse during PM's visit to the state.

Besides, the Apex court on Friday had ordered the Registrar General of Punjab & Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the records relating to PM Modi’s scheduled tour of Punjab and related security arrangements made to assure his security.

The Supreme Court had also directed the DG Police of Chandigarh and DG NIA to appoint an officer each, not below the rank of Inspector General to assist the Punjab-Haryana High Court Registrar General in securing and seizing the records of the matter from the state Police and central agencies involved.

(With inputs from agency)