PM Modi's Silence On Rising Fuel Prices And Others Issues Questioned By Goa Congress Chief

Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the rising fuel prices in the country, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar asked why PM Modi was silent about rising fuel prices while interacting with the people of Goa on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Goa Congress chief raised questions concerning rising fuel prices, corruption, and the shortage of oxygen and wrote, "On a day when @narendramodi once again did his theatrics of addressing Goans; we want to question Hon’ble #PM as to why he is not interacting with people & asking them reaction about sky-rocketing fuel prices, corrupt BJP govt & murder of covid patients by refusing them oxygen."

His remark came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme through a video conference.

Reacting to the same, several Congress leaders also slammed PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for the rising fuel prices across the country. Meanwhile, on Saturday at Goa's Mapuca area, several Congress leaders were seen protesting on the streets regarding the ongoing hike in petrol and diesel prices. Apart from that, Congress leaders are all set to organise a massive agitation against the hike in fuel prices. As a part of it, several 'padayatra will be taken out by Congress leaders throughout the country in the different areas.

Speaking on the same, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the massive campaigns will be organised from November 14, 2021, to November 29, 2021.

PM Modi speaks to the people of Goa

While addressing the beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa scheme, PM Modi on Saturday lauded the Goa government for implementing the Central Government's schemes effectively throughout the state. He further appreciated the state for becoming Open Defecation Free further receiving the goal of 100% electrification besides providing piped drinking water and free ration to the people.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the opposition Congress party, PM Modi said that the team spirit and the ability to create a positive development was lacking during the previous governments and political selfishness has won over good governance. However, with the current leadership, instability has now turned into stability.

