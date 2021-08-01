PM Modi's Stature Cannot Be Matched By Opposition 'zeros': Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP Leader Ajay Mishra Teni on Saturday lashed out at the opposition for their constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling Opposition leaders 'zeros', Ajay Mishra said that the opposition leaders put together can never match the stature of PM Modi, who has been taking the country forward on the path of development. The minister also called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘desperate’.

Ajay Mishra Teni ridiclues Mamata Banerjee's ‘desperate’ Delhi visit

Commenting on Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s recent moves, Teni said that the 'desperate' leader visited Delhi to unite a 'frustrated' opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Mamata Banerjee is desperate. That's why she is trying to unite the desperate and frustrated people. She did this effort in 2019 also. All the zeros together can never be equal to one. No one can match the development line that Modi Ji has drawn," Teni said.

While further stomping on Mamata’s visit to Delhi, Teni said that the BJP shall win the maximum number of seats in the next assembly polls. "Mamata Banerjee actually did not come for Delhi 2024 elections. She came mainly for her election of 2026, which she is trying to save. I think in the coming elections, BJP will capture most of the seats in Bengal," the BJP leader said.

Mamata Banerjee, who has been in the national capital since Monday, held deliberations with the opposition parties in view of the formation of a united front for the 2024 general elections. The West Bengal CM also met with PM Modi on Tuesday. Banerjee also held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and RJD Leader Lalu Prasad during her visit.

Teni says the opposition is spreading negativity to overshadow PM's works

The Minister of State for Home Affairs kept his stand on the Pegasus row and continued to slam the opposition over the same. Teni responded to Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram's question as well, where the latter had asked, "Will the Government give up its ostrich-like attitude and agree to the Opposition's demand for a full discussion in Parliament on the misuse of the Pegasus spyware in India?" Teni said, "Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Leader of the House repeatedly told the Opposition that they can come to the House and speak their mind but they do not have any issue."

"The government wants to work in the interest of the people and to stop it, the Opposition is conspiring to spread negativity so that people are not able to see the development of Modi Ji. People gave them a chance too, that too for long, but they could not do anything for the people. People will surely answer their negativity very soon," Teni further added. Earlier, the minister had said that the opposition is "spreading anarchy" over Pegasus row in the Parliament.

IMAGE: LSTV