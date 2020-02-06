PM Modi Strikes Back At Opposition: Here's His FULL Address In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Opposition in his Motion of Thanks for President's Address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, PM Modi gave a witty reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's danda remark followed by slamming the opposition for opposing the newly formed Citizenship Amendment Act. Here are five attacks PM Modi launched at the Opposition leaving them speechless.

'Will become Danda proof'

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark."

He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

'Tukde Gang opposing CAA'

PM Modi lashed out at Opposition parties for talking against Citizenship Amendment Act and supporting anti-CAA protests saying they are the ones who "take photos beside tukde tukde chanters". In a flurry of sharp attacks, PM Modi accused Opposition parties of toeing Pakistan's line to provoke Indian Muslims.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to President Kovind's address, PM Modi said, "Some people say, what was the need to bring CAA so early? Some said this government is discriminatory on the grounds of religion. Some said we are trying to break India; ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India."

PM Modi went on to hit the Opposition saying, "Pakistan didn't leave any stone unturned to provoke Indian Muslims. Pakistan played every trick to deceive Indian Muslims." Referring to Congress-led UPA's ouster from power in 2014, PM Modi added, "I am shocked that those who were voted out of power are doing what Pakistan wants."

'Partition over one man's PM ambition'

PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress stating that if "someone" did not want to become the Prime Minister of the country, then partition would have never happened. PM Modi spoke extensively on the Nehru Liaquat pact asking the Congress why a "secular" like Nehru would agree to a pact of protecting the religious minorities across the border.

PM Modi stated that even Pandit Nehru had realized the atrocities that would be perpetrated on minorities, and the BJP had only furthered his ideology by bringing in the CAA to give citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities.

"Now that the discussion is open, I want it to go far. Everyone wants to become a Prime Minister, nothing wrong with that. But just because someone wanted to become the PM, the nation was partitioned and a line was etched through the country," said PM Modi.

PM Modi evoked the story of nationalist Bhupendar Kumar Datta who had been a part of Congress and stayed back in Pakistan during partition. He quoted his speech in the Pakistan assembly which read, "This side of Pakistan is concerned, the minorities are practically liquidated. Those who leave are under a total sense of frustration."

'Congress failed constitution in '75'

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress, PM Modi asked the latter to get a better knowledge of the Constitution. PM Modi reminded Congress of their past activities, highlighting the Emergency of 1975.

"Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above, need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution, said PM Modi. Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi said that "Congress should say this 'save Constitution' 100 times in a day."

'Congress rewarded 1984 linked Neta'

PM Modi stated that the problem with Congress is that it talks about "big things, make false promises and defers promises for decades." Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said: "I want to ask the Congress who do their politics in the name of minorities, don't they remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Delhi, were those people not minorities?"

He added, "Our Sikh brothers were brutally killed. You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister."

