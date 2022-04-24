PM Modi's Visit To Mumbai: Sources Reveal Maha CM Thackeray Will Not Receive PM At Airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not go to the Mumbai airport to receive Prime Miniter Narendra Modi arriving in the state capital on April 24, according to sources. As per protocols, the Chief Minister is required to be present during the visit of the Prime Minister. But Uddhav Thackeray will not personally receive PM Modi. Instead, Shiv Sena senior leader and Minister Subhash Desai will welcome the PM.

In December 2019, in the first-ever meeting since he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray received PM Modi at Pune Airport, ahead of the annual DG’s conference on national security. According to the protocol, Uddhav as Maharashtra Chief Minister received the Prime Minister at 9:50 PM on December 7, after the PM's arrival at 9 PM. CM Thackeray later returned to Mumbai at 10 p.m.

It was the first meeting of the two leaders after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP.

PM Modi to visit Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai today, April 24, to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Paying a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on February 6, PM Modi said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai.

Early on February 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Mumbai and paid floral tributes to Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park where the state funeral of the legendary singer was held. PM Modi reached Mumbai in the evening to pay his last respects to ‘Lata didi’. He was received by state BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Image: Facebook/@narendramodi/@uddhavthackeray