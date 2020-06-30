'No One Above Rules': PM Modi Calls For Strict Enforcement Of Precautions For COVID

Addressing the nation amid the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to be vigilant, adding that the precautions must be followed. Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that everyone will have to pay a lot of attention to the Containment zone, adding that those who are not following the rules will have to be interrupted and explained.

PM Modi further differentiated the change in behaviors, stating that people were more vigilant in the previous lockdown.

"Ever since Unlock-One has happened in the country, negligence in personal and social behavior is also increasing. Earlier we were very cautious about masks, two yards, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. The rules were followed very seriously during the lockdown. Now governments, local body entities, citizens of the country need to show the same vigilance again," said PM Modi.

"In particular, we have to pay a lot of attention to Containment Zones. Those who are not following the rules, we have to interrupt, stop them, and explain. Local administration in India also needs to be vigorously shown, no one is above the rules in the country," he added.

PM Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. The current status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against.

India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,66,840

With18,522 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,66,840 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 16,893with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Recording nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic, while Karnataka also recorded more than 1,100 overtaking Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

(Image credits: @BJP4India Twitter)