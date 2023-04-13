PM Post For 2024 Is Not Vacant: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Bihar

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the veteran socialist met up with opposition leaders in the national capital on Wednesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said “the PM post for 2024 is not vacant”.

Asserting that the Prime Minister’s job will remain with BJP leader Narendra Modi even after the general elections slated for next year, Singh claimed the country is “scaling new heights under PM Modi’s leadership.” “Everyone wants to become the Prime Minister. People should know that the Prime Minister’s post for 2024 is not vacant,” he said while addressing a gathering at an event organised here at the East Central Railway zone office at Mahendru ghat.

The Bihar Chief Minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in what is being seen as a bid to forge an alliance of opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar also met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal soon after the meeting with Congress leaders.

Without naming Nitish Kumar, Singh said, “Those indulging in appeasement politics can't think of providing employment to the people. “The country is scaling new heights under PM Modi's leadership and special emphasis is being laid on generating employment.” Listing the achievements of the current BJP-led central government, the minister said that among other things is working hard to develop micro, small and medium enterprises which would generate large numbers of jobs and help “make India a mighty nation”.

The Prime Minister distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations via video conferencing from Delhi, during this programme. The new recruits selected from across the country will join various positions/posts under Government of India such as Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others.

While speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, “Our Prime Minister has changed the way the country is looked at globally. India has emerged as a power in the world and it will soon become the world's largest economy.” A similar function was also organised at East Central Railway zone headquarters at Hajipur that was attended by Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.