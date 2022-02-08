PM Rebukes Cong Over Freedom Of Speech; 'Lata Mangeshkar's Brother Was Removed From AIR'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a glorious tribute to Lata Mangeshkar as the legendary Singer passed away on February 6. After a tweet of their best moments together, and respects to her during an address to citizens of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the leader arrived in Mumbai only to attend the legendary playback singer's last rites and paid his respects to her. PM Modi once again paid a tribute during his address in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's homage came before he lashed out at the Congress party over freedom of expression. He shared that Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar had been removed from the All India Radio for airing a poem of late politician Veer Savarkar. The Prime Minister also shared instances of the treatment meted out to legendary singer Kishore Kumar and poet-lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri for their views against the Congress-led governments.

PM Modi also mentioned Congress' behaviour towards freedom fighter Dharampal and former leader Sitaram Kesari, who was sacked from the party.

PM Modi says Lata Mangeshkar's brother removed from AIR

During PM's address in the Parliament on Tuesday, he said, "The whole nation is saddened by Lata Mangeshkar's death. This is a big loss for the country."

"Her family is from Goa. The citizens should know the manner in which her family was treated," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "Lata Mangeshkar's younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, a proud son of Goa. He was removed from All Indian Radio, where he used to work." "What was his offence? He aired Veer Savarkar's patriotic poem," PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then continued, "Hridaynath ji said in an interview, which is still available, that he had told Veer Savarkar that he wished to perform the latter's song. Savarkar replied, 'Do you want to go to jail by singing my song?'" So he aired his song and within eight days, he was removed from AIR."

Attacking the Congress party, PM said, "This was your freedom of expression. These are the kind of instances you have presented in front of the nation."

PM Modi said, ''That is not all, Majrooh Sultanpuri was jailed for one year for criticising Pandit Nehru's behaviour. Dharampal too was imprisoned.'' He added, ''Popular music star Kishore Kumar too was sidelined for not agreeing to Indira Gandhi during the Emergency and not speaking in favour of the Emergency.''

PM Modi further stated, ''We all know what happened when even one person raised their voice against the Special Family, we all know what happened to Sitaram Kesari.''

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India, Instagram/@asha.bhosle, PTI