PM Reminds Congress Of 2005 CAA Bill, Slams Them For 'forgetting History'

In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi spoke about the history of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and slammed the Congress party for their selective outrage over a law that was brought in during their rule. The PM in his speech read out the 1947 notice of the Congress Working Committee on the partition which stated that the country was responsible and needed to "offer full protection to the non-muslim minorities that are coming from Pakistan, to save their life and honour."

"I don't believe that the Congress was communal on November 25, 1947, and today I don't believe that the Congress has turned secular either. On November 25, 1947, instead of writing 'non-Muslim' you could have written 'everyone' from Pakistan. Why did you not write this?" said PM Modi.

PM evokes Ambedkar over CAA

PM Modi also evoked Ambedkar and how even he had advocated for the Dalit Hindus that were left behind saying, "After the partition, the Hindus that stayed back in Pakistan, most of them were our Dalit brothers and sisters, and these people were told by Babasaheb Ambedkar-- 'the scheduled caste that happen to have been impounded in Pakistan should come to India." He asked if Babasaheb saying this was 'communal' since that's what Congress felt over the Act.

PM reminds Congress of 2005 CAA amendment

"In 1997, Hindus and Sikhs were added into the act (CAA), in 2011, Buddhists and Christians were also joined in. In 2003, in the Lok Sabha, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was presented. The 2003 CAB, the standing committee of the parliament that pushed it forward had many Congress members which are still there in the party today," said PM Modi.

PM Modi attacked Congress asking them why there was such a hue and cry being done on the Act after nearly 70 years. "In 2005-06 you (Congress) were only there in power. At that time there was no threat to the foundations of the Constitution? 10 years ago, all of this was okay. There was no problem at all. Now your world has changed," said PM Modi.

