PM Should Make Statement On Manipur Situation, MPs Have Valid Demand: Former J-K Guv Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said the opposition MPs' demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation was "valid" and asked why was the chief minister of the state not removed.

"I don't know why is he shying away from it," Malik told reporters at the Press Club of India here. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members for Prime Minister Modi's statement on the Manipur situation even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that the government will discuss the issue.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were adjourned for the day following an uproar over the Manipur issue and the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the House for the remainder of the Monsoon session. "MPs have a valid demand that the Hon'ble prime minister should come and give his statement and a discussion be held," said Malik who has lately been vocal in his criticism of Prime Minister Modi.

The prime minister spoke outside Parliament after the chief justice of India "warned" that the apex court will take action if nothing happens on the ground, Malik said. Later, when asked about the Manipur situation, he told PTI Video, "Even after the May 4 incident, they are removing the (Manipur) chief minister... more than two months have passed and no action has been taken. It is a matter of shame for the entire country," The Manipur violence rocked the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first two days of the Monsoon session on Thursday and Friday, with the opposition demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state.

The session commenced a day after a video clip purportedly shot on May 4 and showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage. The Manipur Police has arrested several accused who were seen in the video. The police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

At the Press Club of India, Malik first addressed a press conference held by the Sanyukt Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and recalled the farmers' movement of 2020-21 which made the government repeal the three "black" farm laws. Farmers know how to fight for their rights and "I am hopeful that they will get MSP implemented also", the former Jammu and Kashmir governor said.