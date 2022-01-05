As Prime Minister Narendra Modi postponed his Ferozepur rally after his security was compromised on his arrival in Punjab, an eyewitness gave an exclusive interview to the Republic Media Network, sharing the details of the protests in the route where the PM's convoy was forced to take a U-turn. This came soon after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said in a press conference that his government had asked the PMO to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests and had no information of the PM's sudden route change.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the eyewitness said, "CM Channi's statement is misleading. I was at the spot from 11 am. They damaged the buses. Around 100-200 police were present there. This is a conspiracy. How can PM's convoy be allowed when there was protest happening. They blocked the roads, and they were beating the BJP workers. From 11 pm riots were happening. OP Soni's (Deputy CM) convoy also passed from there, but protesters and police allowed him to go." The eyewitness added, "State govt said the route is clear but protesters were already present from morning. In the morning, protesters was present at toll plaza, then they move to flyover after they got to know that the PM is coming."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party for allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security to be breached in Punjab calling the lapse "totally unacceptable". Issuing a statement on Twitter, HM Shah asserted that "accountability will be fixed" on the incident and demanded an apology from the "topmost echelons of Congress".

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.