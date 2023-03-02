PMAY House Applied In Rahul Gandhi's Name After His 'no Home' Remark; Guess Who Did It

BJP leaders in Kerala mocked Rahul Gandhi in an unusual manner after the Congress MP claimed that he does not own a house. Days after Rahul Gandhi's statement at his party's 85th plenary session in Raipur, the BJP leadership in Kerala applied for a house in the former's name under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The BJP members are said to have submitted an application to the Kalpetta Municipal Corporation (KMC) requesting the allotment of a house to Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Wayanad is the Congress MP's constituency, which he won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among the trollers was BJP Wayanad district president KP Madhu, who approached the municipal council secretary and submitted the application on Wednesday. Explaining the reason for this move, Madhu said, "It's extremely sad for the people of Wayanad as well that their MP Rahul Gandhi does not own a house. So we took the step on behalf of the people of Wayanad also."

"They (BJP leaders) were mocking Rahul Gandhi for his statement at the Congress' plenary session that he is 52 years old now and still does not own a house," said sources at Kalpetta Municipal Corporation per ANI.

'I'm 52 and still don't have a home': Rahul Gandhi

एक दिन घर में अजीब सा माहौल था, उस वक्त मैं 6 साल का था।



मैंने मां से पूछा- क्या हुआ?



बताया गया कि हम घर छोड़कर जा रहे हैं क्योंकि वह घर हमारा नहीं, सरकार का है।



मैंने मां से पूछा, कहां जाना है, कहती हैं- नहीं मालूम।



52 साल हो गए हैं, मेरे पास घर नहीं है।



During his address at the Congress plenary session on February 26, Rahul Gandhi recalled the days of changing houses and claimed that he still does not own one. "One day there was a strange atmosphere in the house, at that time I was 6 years old. I asked mother - what happened? We were told that we are leaving the house because that house does not belong to us, it belongs to the government," the Congress MP said.

"I asked my mother, where to go, she says - I don't know. It's been 52 years, I don't have a home," he added.