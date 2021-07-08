PMK Demands Removal Of Dindigul Leoni As TN Textbooks Corp Chief Due To Anti-women Remarks

Condemning DMK for appointing Dindigul Leoni as President of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Institute, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday, said that he was the worst choice. Pointing out Leoni's disparaging comments on women's hips during poll campaign, Ramadoss questioned how he could decide students' fate. Calling the appointment a big insult to women, Ramadoss sought Leoni's removal from the post.

PMK slams Dindigul Leoni's appointment as Textbook chief

தமிழ்நாடு பாடநூல் நிறுவனம் மற்றும் கல்வியியல் பணிகள் கழகத்தின் தலைவராக திண்டுக்கல் ஐ.லியோனி நியமிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறார். பெண்களை இழிவுப்படுத்தி பேசுவதையே பிழைப்பாகக் கொண்ட ஒருவரை இந்த பதவியில் அமர்த்துவதை விட, அப்பதவியை மோசமாக அவமதிக்க முடியாது!

Unfazed by the flak he faced, Leoni said that textbooks published by Textbooks & Educational Services Corporation in the next academic year will have the term 'Union govt' replacing the term 'Central govt'. In June, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asserted that the state government would refer to the Centre as the 'Union Government' and not as 'central government'. Claiming that it wasn't a 'social crime' to refer to the Centre as the 'Union government', he justified it stating 'India shall be a union of states' was present in the first line of the Constitution. BJP has slammed the change asking why DMK has now changed the terminology while using it in their previous governments from 2006-11 when UPA was in power (2004-2014).

Dindigul Leoni body shames women

While campaigning in March, DMK leader Dindigul I Leoni made a sexist remark against women at a rally in Coimbatore's Thondamuthur. In a shocking comment he claimed that women had become fat drinking milk from foreign cows. Claiming that they had lost their 8-shaped figures,

Leoni said, "You know, there are many types of cows. On farms, you would have seen foreign cows. People use a milking machine for foreign cows. A person will switch on the machine and 40 liters of milk will come out in an hour. By drinking that milk, all our women have become fat like a balloon."

He added, "Earlier, a woman’s figure looked like the number 8. They could carry children on their hips. But now, if they hold a child, it slips away because they have become like a barrel. All our children have also become fat."

Meanwhile, A Raja had said, "While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand,” while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting last Saturday. Reacting to Raja's remark, EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur, asking voters to punish DMK for their 'derogatory attitude to women'.

Later, AIADMK lodged a complaint against both leaders. While Raja apologised for his comment, EC delisted A Raja from its star campaigner list and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours. Leoni faced no such action.