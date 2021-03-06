PMK Poll Manifesto Promises 80% Jobs For Tamils, Total Alcohol Prohibition In State

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) promised 80% reservation for Tamils in jobs alongside presenting a vision for a liquor-free state as it unveiled its poll manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Releasing the manifesto on Friday, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that his party would exert pressure on the ruling AIADMK to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto after it is elected to power. Pattali Makkal Katchi finalized its alliance with AIADMK earlier this week, as the ruling party allotted 23 seats to its ally.

In its poll manifesto, PMK promised to provide 100% preference to Tamils in the state government jobs and 80% in private-sector jobs respectively. The party also vowed to intensify protests against alcohol and assured to take every single step to enforce prohibition in the state. PMK also announced that it would pick and choose 1000 boys and girls from government schools and colleges to be sent overseas for their higher education, with the expenses being borne by the state government.

PMK vowed to provide free education for students in the state from kindergarten to class 12 and said that the government would pay the fees for those studying in private institutions. The AIADMK ally also promised free healthcare for all citizens and announced that medical insurance will be provided to all without a cap on the annual income. PMK also vowed to set up agricultural special economic zones in all districts in Tamil Nadu while also assuring to take steps on interlinking the rivers that flow into the state.

In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has field candidates from 23 constituencies as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance. It is pertinent to note that DMK drew a blank in both the 2016 TN Assembly polls as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha election. At present, it has a lone MP in the Rajya Sabha- former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss.

Tamil Nadu polls

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics on Monday, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

