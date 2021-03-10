PMK To Go Solo For Puducherry Assembly Polls After Snub In Seat-sharing Talks From Allies

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has decided to go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry after being snubbed by allies AIADMK, AINRC, and BJP in the seat-sharing talks. Convenor of the Puducherry unit of PMK K Dhanaraju told PTI that his party was kept in dark on the seat-sharing exercise between the AINRC, AIADMK, and BJP. PMK, AIADMK's ally in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly written to Puducherry BJP observer Nirmal Kumar Surana seeking five seats to be allotted to the NDA ally in the upcoming polls in the Union Territory.

The Dr. Ramadoss-led PMK had initiated seat-sharing negotiations with BJP for the polls in Puducherry earlier, however, despite multiple rounds of talks, the deadlock continued. PMK's announcement comes after AINRC sealed the seat-sharing pact with BJP and AIADMK in Puducherry on Tuesday, offering 14 seats to its NDA allies while the NR Rangaswamy led party will contest in 16 seats. It is pertinent to point out that PMK had inked the seat-sharing pact with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and were allotted 23 seats.

NR Rangaswamy to lead NDA alliance in Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sealed the seat-sharing agreement with ally NR Congress in Puducherry on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory. BJP named NR Congress's Rangasamy to lead the NDA alliance comprising of BJP and AIADMK in the upcoming elections in Puducherry. As per the seat-sharing agreement, NR Congress will contest in 16 seats while AIADMK and BJP have been allotted 14 seats. Elections to the 30-member Puducherry Assembly is to be held in a single-phase, with polling of votes on April 6 followed by the counting of votes and results on May 2.

NDA set for big Pudiucherry win?

Ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, Renaissance Foundation, a Bangalore-based Market Research Agency specializing in Election Research, conducted an Opinion Poll in Puducherry covering all 30 assembly constituencies of the state. In its poll conducted in the last week of February, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Renaissance Foundation interviewed respondents through Scientific Random Sampling and also carried out secret Ballot Voting to ensure confidential voting for the next MLA of their constituency and a CM candidate for the state. Based on its findings, the body has predicted that the NDA alliance with AIADMK and BJP (without NR Congress) will win at least 23 seats in the state as opposed to the 3 seats which it has projected for the Congress and the DMK. In another scenario, with the NR Congress consolidating its entry in NDA, Renaissance Foundation has predicted 28 seats for the alliance, opining that it would clearly sweep the Puducherry polls.

Image credits: PTI