PMLA Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Nawab Malik Till April 18 In money Laundering Case

The Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik till April 18 in a money laundering case. The NCP leader was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The last time the court extended his custody was on March 21, when certain relaxations for the Minister were also announced. The court allowed Malik to keep a chair, bed and mattress during his time in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has also approached the Supreme Court on April 2. He has filed a Special Leave Petition in the top court challenging the Bombay High Court order which had rejected his plea on the ED action against him.

Nawab Malik arrested

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 pm on February 23 by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that one Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. It held that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik was sent to judicial custody till March 21.

While the party has not sought his resignation, citing 'vendetta' by BJP and central investigative agencies, on Thursday, March 17, it decided to take away his portfolios. The 62-year-old NCP leader held the Minority Affairs and the Skill Development portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. The decision was taken during a meeting of NCP leaders at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar.

Image: ANI