'PMLA’s Misuse Rampant': Kapil Sibal Condemns Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain's Arrest

After the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Health Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a "hawala transactions" case, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged that PMLA is a 'weapon that often serves not legal but political ends'. On the other hand, the BJP welcomed the arrest of Satyendar Jain and further urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from his cabinet.

Kapil Sibal wrote on Twitter, "Satyendar Jain Arrested under PMLA for alleged money laundering. PMLA’s misuse rampant. A weapon that often serves not legal but political ends".

Reacting to his arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a"fake case" has been registered to target Jain at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), due to his active involvement in the AAP's political campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

On Monday, May 30, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a "hawala transactions" case. This comes over a month after assets linked to Jain, worth around Rs 4.81 crore, were attached by the agency.

The Minister was arrested for alleged hawala transactions, which were "related to a Kolkata-based company".

Jain is accused of receiving money from shell companies in lieu of the cash transferred via "hawala" -- a reference to the informal cash transfer system which is often used for money laundering activities.

In August 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. CBI has claimed that Jain purchased 200 bighas of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi in five years preceding 2018 and “laundered black money” to the tune of several crores of rupees.

The shell companies that were acquired by Jain in Delhi from 2009 to 2011, he is accused of receiving kickbacks in lieu of the hawala transactions.

Apart from heading the crucial health ministry, the 57-year-old Jain is the minister for power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation, and water in the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, in February, said that he had learned from sources that the ED was going to arrest Satyendra Jain just before the Punjab assembly elections.

