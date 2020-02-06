PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Thanks Him For Promoting 'Fit India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday and responded to Motion of Thanks on the President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

During his address in the parliament, the Prime Minister took a jibe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister stated that whenever he sees Adhir Ranjan, he congratulates Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju because the Congress leader promotes 'Fit India' movement very well.

The Prime Minister said, " When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju Ji, Adhir Ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju Ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches."

Prime Minister Modi on President's vision for New India

During his Lok Sabha address, PM Modi also briefly spoke about President Ram Nath Kovind's vision for 'New India.' The Prime Minister said, " President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instils a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future."

"Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," PM Modi added.

President's Address

On January 30, addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind said the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Fast-paced development of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," Kovind said.

