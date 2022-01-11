PM's Security Breach: Gajendra Shekhawat Terms Incident 'black Day In Democracy Of India'

Slamming the Congress-led Punjab government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident, the Jal Shakti Minister and state's Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) affairs in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it was a 'black day in the democracy of India'. The Union Minister further added that the scheduled Ferozepur campaign was going to be witnessed with the 'highest-ever turnout at any political party in Punjab'. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke after several leaders from the state including former MLA Arvind Khanna, SAD leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha, and former Amritsar councillor Dharamveer Sarin joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Hardeep Puri.

This is what the BJP leader had to say on PM Modi's security breach incident:

BJP alleges 'political workers along with police' stopping PM Modi's rally

"Political workers, in collusion with the police, not only stopped public but also PM from attending the rally. People from Himachal, Jammu, Haryana were coming. Lakhs of people were coming to attend the Prime Minister's event. The way workers were stopped, PM was stopped, as I said, if a new history has to be written, this would be written as a black chapter in the democracy of India," added the BJP's Punjab in charge.

BKU leader issued call to gather on PM's route

Amid suspicion that PM Modi's security breach was a conspiracy, a video of the BKU leader exhorting protesters to block his convoy has come to the fore. In the video that was shot hours before the blockade, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) general secretary Baldev Singh Zira is heard quashing the speculation of any compromise between the farmers and the Centre.

Maintaining that the withdrawal of the case against farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and action against Ashish Mishra were pre-requisites for a resolution, he asked farmers to gather on the PM's route.

In the video which is accessed by Republic TV, Zira who led the protest ahead of the flyover where the PM was stuck was heard asserting, "Today, we are going to protest the Modi rally. Some information was being spread by the media that we have compromised with the government and protests have been lifted which is false. The government had told the Kisan Sangharsh Committee that they will do as promised during the farmers' agitation but there was no compromise. People who are spreading this information are maligning us. This is an attempt to mar our protest."