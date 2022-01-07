PM's Security Lapse: Harish Rawat 'ready To Apologise' For 'Would Bomb Explode?' Remark

Amid the investigation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, soon after senior Congress leader and former party-in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat said, "Had there been a delay of half an hour (PM's convoy), would the bomb have exploded?" he has now shared a video, clarifying his statement.

In a video, the senior Congress leader said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister's Security Central Agency including IB, SPG, all are involved and the State Police is their common responsibility. When there was a change in Prime Minister's program, he decided to go by road. If the PM's convoy would have arrived after half an hour, this situation would not have arrised, bombs would not have exploded, that's what I meant. My statement has been misconstrued."

He added, "If anyone thinks I am trying to undermine the security of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji in any way, I am ready to apologize to the whole country."

Harish Rawat speaks to Republic, admits Punjab Govt's mistake

Earlier, while speaking to Republic Media Network, Rawat had said, "There is no doubt that there has been a mistake. The Congress president has also asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi to probe the matter. The state government has also suspended the SSP. Whoever will be found guilty further will also be punished for the same. But can a Prime Minister's protection be dependent only on the state administration?"

He added, "As per the SPG act, even if the DGP is coming in between, he can also get arrested, that's how strong the act is. The incident where this happened was under the Border Security Force (BSF). Under the new extension, the area was under BSF. A detailed investigation should take place and wherever the negligence has happened should also be investigated."

How was the Prime Minister's security breached?

The Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after his convoy was stuck on the Piarana Bridge road in Bhatinda for 15-20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade returned to Bathinda airport.

As additional security was not provided by the Punjab government, the MHA stated that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Also, it sought a detailed report from the state government and demanded strict action. However, CM Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the state government had no information of PM Modi's route change. Downplaying the 'security breach' charge, he stated that there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister.

