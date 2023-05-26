PM's Stringent Attack On Cong, Rakes Up CWG Scam, Slams UPA For Approach Towards Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam demonstrated the approach of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government towards sports. Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh on May 25, PM Modi said, "The Commonwealth Games scam showed the attitude of the previous government towards sports. Games that would have enhanced India's image were scam-ridden."

"Earlier, no attention was paid to the development of sports. It was considered that sports were a means only to spend spare time. But today, I am happy that the perception of society and parents has changed in the country."

The Khelo India University Games 2023, are being held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25 to June 3. Over 4,750 athletes from more than 200 universities will be taking part in 21 sports. The games will be organised in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The closing ceremony of the games will be held in Varanasi on June 3.

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam

During the UPA-led central government in 2010, controversies surfaced before the Commonwealth Games (CWG), which were held in New Delhi.

India, being the host of the CMG games, chose Suresh Kalmadi as the chairperson of the organising committee of the CMG. The companies have chosen to organise the event over-quoted prices but supplied poor-quality goods. Many irregularities were found according to many reports, including one by Housing and Land Rights Networks (HLRN) and investigations by the CBI, and a scam worth a whopping ₹70,000 crore came to light.

All of the defendants, including Kalmadi, were charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery with the intent to defraud, and other offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport competition that has been held annually since 1930, attracts athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event takes place every four years and is conducted by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).