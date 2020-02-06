'Someone Wanted To Become PM, Led To Partition': Modi Takes On Nehru, Slams Cong On CAA

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress stating that if "someone" did not want to become the Prime Minister of the country, then partition would have never happened. PM Modi spoke extensively on the Nehru Liaquat pact asking the Congress why a "secular" like Nehru would agree to a pact of protecting the religious minorities across the border.

PM Modi stated that even Pandit Nehru had realized the atrocities that would be perpetrated on minorities, and the BJP had only furthered his ideology by bringing in the CAA to give citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities.

"Now that the discussion is open, I want it to go far. Everyone wants to become a Prime Minister, nothing wrong with that. But just because someone wanted to become the PM, the nation was partitioned and a line was etched through the country," said PM Modi.

PM Modi evoked the story of nationalist Bhupendar Kumar Datta who had been a part of Congress and stayed back in Pakistan during partition. He quoted his speech in the Pakistan assembly which read, "This side of Pakistan is concerned, the minorities are practically liquidated. Those who leave are under a total sense of frustration."

'A 'secular' like Nehru agreed to Nehru-Liaquat pact'

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress over Gandhi stating that while the Congress had left the ideology of Gandhi long back, he will quote someone who they still believe in-- Pandit Nehru.

"Nehru Liaquat pact happened in 1950, this happened for the protection of the minorities across borders. There was a promise that the religious minorities in Pakistan will not be mistreated. Such a secular man like Nehru, a visionary, why did he at that time not include "all religions"? Why only certain religious minorities. Was there not some reason behind this? Why did he agree to be such a "secular" as he is known today?"

'Nehru wanted a law for religious minorities'

PM Modi also quoted Nehru's speech from the Lok Sabha on November 5, 1950, which read, "There is no doubt that affected people who have come to settle in India are not deserving of citizenship. If the law doesn't support them, then it should be changed accordingly." He reminded Congress that this was exactly what the BJP had done. Bring in a law for the religious minorities.

"Was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he differentiate between Hindus and Muslims? Or did he want a Hindu Rashtra? Congress' problem is that it talks and gives false promises but today our Government is delivering promises so they have a problem," said PM Modi.

