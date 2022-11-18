Poaching Row Takes Sensational Turn; KCR's Daughter Kavitha Claims 'offer' To Join BJP

The poaching row in Telangana took a sensational turn on Friday as Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha claimed to have received an offer to join BJP. Addressing a press conference, the TRS MLC alleged that she was approached by persons allegedly linked with BJP to emulate the 'Shinde model'.

This was a reference to the opposition's oft-repeated charge that Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena at the behest of the BJP to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Kavitha also hinted that she may come under the scanner of investigative agencies owing to her refusal to switch sides.

TRS MLC K Kavitha claimed, "In this country, at this point in time, there have been multiple proposals given to me by various people. I am a very decent politician. I want to remain in politics in this country for a long time. I don't want to name anybody. There were proposals brought up to me by friends of BJP and friendly organizations of BJP asking me to join the party. They proposed a model called the Shinde model. I said do not cheat the people of Telangana. Telangana people do not betray their own parties and leaders. We will become leaders on our strength not by back door. We rejected the proposal very politely."

"Now, what they will do after this is a different story. We are in politics, we are in public life. We are always among the people. We will face it. We are seeing a trend where the opposition leaders have been harassed by ED like Hemant Soren yesterday. He himself said I am a CM and asked for one week's deference of ED questioning. But ED refused to give him the extension. He said I am on a constitutional post, where will I run away," she added.

Earlier when some BJP leaders alleged a link between her and the Delhi liquor scam accused, a Hyderabad court asked them to not make any defamatory statements against her.

TRS levels poaching charge

A big controversy broke out on the eve of the Munugode bypoll after TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy claimed that two persons- Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions.

They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP. On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each.

Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced 4 TRS MLAs including Reddy to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. All three accused were arrested and are currently languishing in jail.