'Pointless Remarks': India Slams Pak For Bringing Kashmir Rhetoric At UNGA Vote On Russia

Pakistan who has this habit of raking up its propaganda over the Kashmir issue at every international forum, got a befitted response from India on Wednesday, when the former tried the same misadventure during the recent United Nations General Assembly debate on Russia.

The Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram who was explaining his vote at UNGA concerning the Russia-Ukraine war brought up the issue of Kashmir, in a bid to draw a connection between the two situations. However, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj slammed Pakistan's "pointless remark" and accused the country of misusing the UN forum.

"We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country," Ruchira Kamboj said. She further attacked the Pakistani side and said that such a statement deserves collective contempt from a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods.

#WATCH | Entire territory of J&K is & will always be an integral part of India... We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life & liberty: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative to the UN



'Entire J&K an integral part of India': Ruchira Kamboj

India's Permanent Representative to the UN clarified that the entire Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India irrespective of what Pakistan believes. "It is important to set the record straight. The entire territory of J&K is and will always be an integral and an inalienable part of India," the Indian diplomat said. Slamming further, Kamboj said, "We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the UNGA passed a resolution denouncing Russia's takeover of the four regions of Ukraine. Five members voted against it, leaving 143 in favour of the resolution. A total of 35 nations, including India, abstained from the resolution.

On Wednesday after choosing to abstain from the UNGA vote denouncing Russia, India voiced its grave worry at the intensification of the crisis in Ukraine, especially the targeting of civilian infrastructure and human casualties. Ambassador Kamboj explained the vote to the member nations, stating that India has always argued that no solution can be found at the expense of human life and that escalating conflicts are not in anyone's best interests.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences & disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open... India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)