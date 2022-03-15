Police action has reduced crime rate: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed in the state Assembly that police action against criminals, including firing on them when they allegedly attempt to escape from custody, has yielded result as the crime rate has reduced in the state.

He added that action against police is also initiated in case they act outside the ambit of law.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address, Sarma said there has been 30 per cent decrease in crime rate, taking into account number of cases registered in police stations during January-February of 2021 as compared to the same period this year.

He said while 8661 cases were registered in police stations across the state in January 2021, the figure came down to 7706 for the same month in 2022. Similarly, against 8941 cases registered in February 2021, the figure was 5425 in February 2022, he added.

“This reduction in crime rate shows that police action has yielded some results,” the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

Responding to the opposition’s allegations that the state police was indulging in ‘fake police encounters’ since he assumed charge in May 2021, Sarma said, “No one supports encounters, police has to work within law.” “If while working within law, a rapist is shot on his leg while trying to escape, our sympathies should be with the injured rapist or the victim?” he questioned, alleging that the opposition were siding with "suspects rather than victims".

He also said police action is not directed towards alleged criminals from any particular religious community and asked the opposition MLAs to get complete details on police shooting or similar action to learn the religious affiliation of suspects who were killed or injured.

“There are many tribals and Hindus who were killed or injured. But it is only the Muslim MLAs who are claiming that their community is being targeted,” he said.

Sarma also said the government swings into action if there is any case where the police is at fault and immediate action is initiated.

“Repose faith on the police rather than on the criminals,” he added.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 89 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking policemen since the Sarma-led government came to power.

The chief minister also claimed that there has been a ‘paradigm shift in governance’ in the last nine months since he assumed office, stating that Assam was moving towards becoming a ‘digital state’.

He said adoption of technology for government work has ensured hassle-free, faster disposal of work for the common citizens.

He said water supply connection to 17 lakh households in last nine months and Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd making an operating profit of Rs 282 crore this fiscal were some of the highlights of the current government.

Sarma also said the government was working towards more paddy procurement from farmers of the state to ensure that the latter get benefit of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

PTI SSG JRC JRC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)