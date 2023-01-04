Police Arrest Two DMK Leaders for Alleged Harassment Of Female Cop, Party Suspends Them

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday, January 4 arrested DMK's two leaders for allegedly harassing a Chennai police constable during the party's public meeting. The development comes after the MK Stalin-led party suspended these two leaders on Tuesday for anti-party activities.

According to Tamil Nadu police officials, DMK Youth wing leaders Praveen and Ekkambaram have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A case has also been registered against them under sections 353 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHWA).

DMK leaders harass Tamil Nadu woman police personnel

A woman constable was allegedly harassed by two DMK party’s youth wing leaders during a public meeting at the Virugambakkam area of Chennai on December 31. Notably, several top DMK leaders like Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi, State Health Minister M.Subramaniam and MLA Prabhakar Raja were present at the Chennai meeting where the alleged incident occurred.

On Sunday, the woman constable lodged a complaint at the Valasaravakkam Police Station alleging harassment by the DMK leaders. The woman constable stated in her complaint that she was harassed during the event by two DMK youth wing members named-- Praveen and Ekambaram. When the cops attempted to arrest the two, they were prevented by DMK members.

'Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party hammered the ruling DMK for the "disgraceful" incidnet and said that the governance in Tamil Nadu is in "deep slumber”.

BJP State President Annamalai took to Twitter and said, “Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK Youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting in which MP DMK MP Kanimozhi Avargal participated. What’s more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this.”

