'Police Cannot Be Judge, Jury & Executioner': BSP MP Fumes Over Encounter Of Vikas Dubey

Citing the police encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey on Monday opined that such murders are a threat to a civilized society. Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, he contended that police encounters and custodial murders lower the trust of the people in the police. Moreover, Pandey alleged that people belonging to marginalized sections of the society are being arrested instead of the real culprits.

According to him, Vikas Dubey should have been punished in accordance with the law to ensure that the common person continues to believe in the rule of law. Thereafter, the BSP MP called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take cognizance of this issue and make efforts to improve the system. He stressed that the police should stop playing the roles of judge, jury, and executioner.

Vikas Dubey should've been punished via a legal procedure so that people's trust in rule of law isn't weakened. I urge HM & Law Minister to take cognisance of this issue & make efforts to improve system so that Police stop playing roles of judge, jury & executioner: Ritesh Pandey https://t.co/Db5nO4yZsg — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Vikas Dubey encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on the morning of July 9, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. On July 10, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

On Ghanshyam Upadhyay's petition, the Supreme Court constituted an inquiry commission headed by Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan to investigate the encounter. But, the petitioner cast aspersions on the independence of Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan and KL Gupta, members of the probe panel citing their relation with a UP MLC and the Kanpur IG respectively. Refusing to disband the commission as sought by Upadhyay, the SC clarified that the findings of an inquiry commission are not binding on the court.

