Police Commissioners Should Work With Honesty, Not Run Campaigns: Law Min Backs Free Media

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opined that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh 'should work with honesty' and should not be involved in any malicious campaigns, amid the ongoing malicious campaign that has been mounted against the Republic Media Network.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview ahead of the Bihar polls, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad categorically stated that the free media was and should be respected and that the police officials should work with honesty.

The Law Minister's statement comes as a response to the malicious attempts made by Param Bir Singh and the Maharashtra government to implicate Republic Media Network in an alleged 'TRP scam', over which the network has fought back, proving comprehensively that the very foundation of Param Bir Singh's allegations were lies. Furthermore, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government's lawyer has in the Bombay High Court contradicted the Mumbai CP over his attempt to implicate Republic TV in the case.

'Should work with honesty': Ravi Shankar Prasad

#BREAKING | We respect free media, and free media should be respected. No wrong action should be taken over this. Mumbai Police Commissioner should work with honesty: Union Minister @rsprasad https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/RxGsCbgIst — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2020

Param Bir orders fresh FIRs against Republic: Sources

The Law Minister's remarks follow a big development on Wednesday, wherein sources close to Param Bir Singh disclosed that he has ordered a series of fresh FIRs to be filed against Republic TV. This is being perceived as an indirect admission that there was no evidence against Republic TV in the so-called TRP scam as alleged by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Earlier, Republic Media Network had accessed the FIR, the Hansa research report based on which the FIR was filed, and had also been sent a mail by ratings agency BARC, with all three establishing that Republic Media Network and its channels and affiliates were in no way mentioned in relation to any alleged TRP manipulation. The Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR.

Moreover, the HC too acknowledged that Arnab Goswami is not an accused in the case. As per sources, sections within the Mumbai Police are not happy with these strong-arm tactics to 'fix' the Republic Media Network. Sources added that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is desperate to put the senior management of Republic TV including Arnab in the dock. Additionally, two sting operations carried out by Republic Media Network, in the Congress Mumbai Headquarters and on a sitting Maharashtra Minister respectively, have brought to light a vile and vicious conspiracy against the channel and its Editor-in-Chief. As per an on-cam admission in the sting, a team has been formed at the highest echelons of the Maharashtra government with the sole purpose of targeting Republic Media Network.

#TargetArnabPlot | WATCH: Union Minister and former Home Secretary of India RK Singh slams Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and Maharashtra govt; warns that 'false & malicious prosecution' case can be filed @RajKSinghIndia @prakash_singh7 pic.twitter.com/waV4fwSQ9D — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2020

The alleged TRP scam

Addressing a press briefing on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Moreover, an audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Furthermore, the Republic Media Network has decided to sue Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for Rs.200 crore as damages. This entails Rs.100 crore each for damage caused to the reputation of Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network respectively. Also, Republic shall file a contempt petition against ACP Sudhir Jambwadekar who initiated chapter proceedings with respect to FIRs that have been suspended by the Bombay HC's order.

