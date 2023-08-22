Police Complaint Filed Against Actor Prakash Raj For Controversial Tweet On Chandrayaan-3

A police complaint has been officially lodged against actor Prakash Raj for a tweet he posted regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Leaders of Hindu organisations initiated the complaint at the Banahatti police station located in Bagalkote district, Karnataka, demanding appropriate action against the actor. The complaint stems from Prakash Raj's provocative remarks that have ignited a dispute over India's prestigious Moon Mission.

Prakash Raj, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has landed in the midst of controversy for his derogatory portrayal of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on social media platforms. The actor posted a message that satirised the nation's significant lunar undertaking. The post showcased an illustrated cartoon portraying a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea, subtly ridiculing the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In his post, Prakash Raj wrote, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.” He has shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023



The aftermath of Raj's derogatory remarks towards Chandrayaan-3 witnessed an immediate and widespread uproar. Many users on X and Instagram criticised him for injecting political trolling into a matter of profound national importance. Users highlighted the inappropriateness of the actor's attempt to mock a momentous scientific achievement that holds immense significance for the nation. Criticism was not only directed at the content of the post but also at the perceived lack of sensitivity towards a project that showcases India's technological prowess and dedication to space exploration.

Responding to the blaklash, the actor tweeted, "Hate sees only Hate... Iwas referring to a joke of #Armstrong times... celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ??.. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you... GROW UP #justasking."