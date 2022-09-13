Police Crackdown On Bengal BJP Protest Reaches Court; Calcutta HC Seeks Mamata Govt Report

The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from West Bengal Home Secretary on the massive police crackdown on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and its leaders during the party's 'Nabanna Chalo' march on Tuesday.

Hearing the BJP’s plea against senior state government officials for proactive police action against saffron party workers, the Calcutta HC sought a report from the state’s Home Secretary by September 19 on the matter.

Complete bedlam in Bengal amid BJP-Police faceoff

Roads were barricaded and water cannons were used by Bengal police to stop the protest by the BJP against alleged corruption in the Trinamool Congress government. Cops also resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. The BJP also escalated its protest in response.

In Santragachhi, the police were pelted with stones as they chased away the demonstrators. In Lalbazar, a police vehicle was set ablaze. Several people were reportedly injured in the melee. Some police personnel were also wounded.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was also injured in the incident and alleged that police attacked a "peaceful demonstration". Speaking to Republic, "They fired shells and lathi-charged protestors. I got pushed by a policeman. A peaceful demonstration was attacked in this fashion. They also attacked BJP workers in Howrah and Santragachi. This was a march against corruption. This was a march against those looting the exchequer. The initial attack was by police. It looked like a pattern the way police attacked."

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders, including the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari, who took part in the march, were detained by police along with their supporters.

After walking out of the Police Headquarters, Adhikari said that he was illegally detained. Listing the names of the police officials, he further said, "We have moved the Kolkata High Court. The legal battle will continue."