After a major security lapse in Congress-ruled Punjab forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his trip to Ferozepur on Wednesday, Republic Media Network has accessed footage that makes police inaction evident in halting the Prime Minister's cavalcade for 20 minutes.

In the video, police, deployed by Prime Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government, can be seen having tea with protesters on the flyover on which the Prime Minister's convoy was stopped and made to wait for 15-20 minutes. The Prime Minister was on his way to Ferozabad where he was to take part in a rally and lay the foundation stones of several development projects.

Additionally, government sources have pointed out the absence of top state officials such as the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and DGP, in accompanying the Prime Minister on his way to Ferozpur. They informed that when a Prime Minister is visiting any state, the respective chief minister, chief secretary and DGP are there to receive and accompany them.

While no official statement has been given by the Chief Secretary and the DGP, CM Channi said that while he was supposed to receive Prime Minister Modi, he refrained from doing so since two of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

A pre-planned conspiracy?

7:40 AM on January 5, before PM Modi was to leave for Punjab, the Congress, which is in power in the state, had uploaded a post on its Twitter handle. In the post on the INC_Television handle, strong opposition to the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab was reflected. There were two photos embedded with the caption 'Go back Modi'.

"Farmers braved scorching summers and bone-chilling winters... those who made our farmers suffer will not be forgiven," read one picture. The other read," The man responsible for the death of 700 farmers, Narendra Modi should apologise in the Parliament."

11:34 AM on January 5: Next, the Youth wing of the Congress posted a tweet that had a picture embedded. The picture read, "Who is responsible for the martyrdom of 700 farmers?" The 'hint' was given in the caption, "He is coming to Punjab today."

02:24 PM on January 5: After the PM's convoy was stuck, National Co-ordinator of Social Media of Congress Gaurav Pandhi took to this Twitter handle to highlight the 'Power of Punjab'. "People of Punjab blocked all roads to Modi's rally venue yesterday and as a result, Modi has to cancel his rally and return to Delhi. THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR MODI! (sic)" he wrote.

POWER OF PUNJAB



People of Punjab blocked all roads to Modi's rally venue since yesterday and as a result Modi has to cancel his rally and return to Delhi.



THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR MODI!#PunjabVirodhiModi #GoBackModi — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 5, 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse, has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.