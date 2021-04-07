'Police Left Me': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Narrates Attack On His Convoy, Urges EC To Bar Mamata

After BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh was attacked on Wednesday while he was visiting Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Ghosh has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of perpetrating the attack. He has also urged the election commission to restrict Mamata Banerjee from holding any rally till the West Bengal Assembly election ends, otherwise it will lead to bloodshed.

Ghosh called for a press conference in the evening to share the details of the attack. He said, "Mamata Banerjee planned the attack. The police were there where my car was attacked. My PSO called the police headquarters but no help was sent to me."

Narrating the entire incident, he said, "I was in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar for poll rally. While it was going on people returning in vehicles from Mamata Banerjee's rally were threatening our workers, showing them sticks, creating tension. Police beat up our workers amid this."

"Later when our people started leaving, Police asked us to stop for a while. When I started leaving after all workers, Police left me & went away. I was then surrounded by hundreds of people who attacked us with sticks & bricks. I was injured, many vehicles vandalised," he added.

"Mamata Banerjee has been instigating people of a particular community for days. I think if EC doesn't look into it & make proper arrangements for security, free & fair polls will be difficult. Her rallies should be stopped otherwise there will be bloodshed in Bengal," he added further.

He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee's car was never stopped but BJP's cars were being attacked while adding that police lathi-charged the BJP workers.

People with TMC flags came with sticks and bricks and attacked the car, he said while addressing media. He also alleged that TMC is targeting EVMS and the election can be free and fair only if Central Forces are deployed.

BJP leader Saumitra Khan BJP leader Saumitra Khan and workers of the BJP have begun a protest in front of the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack on Dilip Ghosh's convoy in Sitalkuchi.

TMC has refuted all the allegations by the BJP and has contended that Dilip Ghosh's provocative statements might have caused the attack. TMC's Saugata Roy asserted that there was no TMC hand in the attack.

"I do not know the details, but the attack was not on Dilip Ghosh but on his convoy. The kind of comments he makes saying Mamata Banerjee should wear bermudas provokes people. I do not know the details of the incident so I can not say anything more. I agree it should not happen, but provocative statements cause such incidents," said TMC's Saugata Roy while speaking to Republic TV.

EC's notice to Mamata Banerjee

The election commission has already issued notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours over her appeals to the minority community in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Muslim community not to divide their votes while asking the Hindu community to not come under the influence of the BJP. BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had lodged a complaint to the Election Commission over the use of communal remarks. Upon inquiry, the Election Commission found it to be a violation of MCC and issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours.

Moreover, BJP has also said it will file a complaint against Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against CRPF forces as the Bengal chief minister had called for a gherao of CRPF personnel which are deployed for providing security during the elections.

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. The state has witnessed increasing political violence with attacks and killings of political workers from both BJP and TMC. Ahead of the elections, almost all leaders of BJP's top brass were attacked during their visits to the state. One of the major attacks took place on BJP National president JP Nadda's convoy in December while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. Several leaders in the convoy including Mukul Roy and Sambit Patra were also left injured.