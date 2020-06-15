Karnataka: Police To Register Case On COVID Norms Violation At Wedding Of Cong MLA's Son

Throwing COVID-19 guidelines to the wind, former Karnataka Minister and sitting Congress MLA PT Parameshwar Naik organised a grand wedding reception of his son Avinash in Lakshmipur village of Ballari district on Monday. Visuals are testimony to the fact that there were thousands of people who attended the marriage, several more than what has been prescribed by the government. Guests included politicians too from both the parties.

'Taken all precautionary measures'

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, and many more attended the wedding without maintaining social distancing norms. The irony is that the state’s Health Minister B Sriramulu too was seen attending the marriage without wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. PT Parameshwar Naik justified the gathering claiming that despite requesting people not to attend the wedding, theywere present in huge numbers to witness the grand wedding.

"I requested people and relatives through WhatsApp messages that due to the COVID-19 situation, I am unable to invite you all for the marriage. Despite that, my well-wishers and elders came and blessed the couple during the marriage. I had taken all precautionary measures - from using sanitizers, masks, and more. There were more people, who may have caused inconvenience. I regret this," said Congress MLA PT Parameshwar Naik on violating the guidelines.

"Tehsildar is at the spot, he will submit a report and file complaint. Subsequently, action will be taken," said SP of Ballari CK Baba. Ballari district police will register the case once a complaint is filed. The Tehsildar will be the complainant in this case.

