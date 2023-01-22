Last Updated:

Police Trying To Ascertain If Violence At ISF Protest In Kolkata's Esplanade Pre-planned

Police are trying to ascertain whether the violence at the Indian Secular Front's (ISF) protest in Esplanade area on Saturday was pre-planned.

Several police officers & ISF activists were injured in a clash in Kolkata, as the protesters started pelting stones and security personnel used batons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them. (Image: ANI)


Police are trying to ascertain whether the violence at the Indian Secular Front's (ISF) protest in the Esplanade area of Kolkata on Saturday was pre-planned, a senior official said.

Several police officers and ISF activists were injured in a clash, as the protesters started pelting stones and security personnel used batons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them, turning the locality into a battlefield on Saturday afternoon.

“It appears that the ISF activists had a plan to riot and that is the reason they were carrying stones, bricks and sticks to attack personnel deployed at the Dorina Crossing. We are trying to find out if the violence was pre-planned," a senior police officer told PTI.

CCTV footages are being investigated and officers who were on duty at the Dorina Crossing on Saturday questioned, he said.

“We are also talking to the ISF activists who have been arrested," he added.

The lone ISF MLA Nawshad Siddiqui, who was leading the protest, and around 80 supporters of the party were arrested on Saturday.

The ISF was protesting at Dorina Crossing against alleged attacks on party activists by the ruling Trinamool Congress at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

At least 19 police personnel and a few ISF activists were injured in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, police recovered several crude bombs from Bhangar area on Sunday morning, the officer said.

Heavy deployment of police has been made in Bhangar, he said. 

