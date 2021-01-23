Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesting Congress Workers In MP; Leaders Detained

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh police used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers in the city who had gathered for a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in support of the ongoing farmers protest. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and others were also detained.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers who were taking out a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, in the support of farmers. pic.twitter.com/7Jz6s5tdpv — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh and Kunal Choudhary were some of the Congress leaders detained along with other party workers during Saturday’s protest rally in Bhopal. Similar protest rallies in support of the farmers was taken out by Madhya Pradesh Congress last week.

Congress Lambasts Centre's Offer To Unions On Farm Laws

Even as the Centre has offered to stay the implementation of the three farm laws for one and a half years, the Congress party opined that this would not resolve the impasse. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the rationale of this proposal citing that the flaws in the laws would remain even after one and a half years. Moreover, he alleged that the Centre was showing arrogance by not repealing the agrarian laws altogether. Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi dubbed this as another false promise to the protesting farmers and reiterated the demand to roll back the legislation.

Kamal Nath Links Farm Laws To Privatisation Of Agriculture

On January 7, while addressing a press briefing, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath linked the Centre's introduction of farm legislation to the thought process of RSS and Jana Sangh. While RSS is BJP's ideological fountainhead, Jana Sangh was the previous avatar of the latter. Nath contended that RSS and Jana Sangh has consistently backed privatization after India's Independence.

