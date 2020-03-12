'Police Were Helping Those Who Were Indulging In Violence', Says Kapil Sibal In RS

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government over Delhi violence in the discussion in Rajya Sabha. Sibal said that the government is trying to protect the accused and the victims are being punished. Slamming the Delhi Police for inaction Sibal said that the police were helping the people who were involved in the violence.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Sibal said, "Two types of virus have created havoc. One is Corona and the second virus is going on here. This is the communal virus that is spreading quickly. Who were the collaborators of this virus which was being spread? Home Minister must have seen footage. Police were breaking CCTV cameras. Why? Because the evidence should not surface above. It's for their benefit. Supporting those who were spreading violence."

"In a social media video, Police were using lathi and forcing few men to sing Jan Gan Man. After 144 was imposed, police did nothing. When asked by the judge, police say they don't know anything. The whole world knew what was happening. I don't know HM knew or not, he will tell us. The judge made midnight sitting so people can be taken to the hospital. There is over 87,000 personnel in the Delhi police force. Still, they couldn't stop the violence?" he added.

Sibal on Amit Shah

Further, referring to Amit Shah's reply in the Lok Sabha he said, "PIB release said it was spontaneous. HM said it was a conspiracy yesterday. How did this change happen? Now you say people came from UP. It is clear that police were helping those who were indulging in violence and its result was the death of innocent people, who had nothing to do with the riots."

"All this was happening in Delhi. What were you doing? Victims now saying, whom to seek support from. Law has become a weapon. Innocent has become accused. The violence happened because of the virus, the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches. I ask the Home Minister why FIRs were not registered against those who delivered those speeches. This is a cognizable offence. Why delay in the FIR filing?" he added.

Slamming the BJP he said, "When the judge asked, Solicitor General said, it is not an opportune time. FIR has to be lodged in cognizable offences Your member said those sitting in Shaheen Bagh will kill you and rape you. This is a cognizable offence. There is an FIR against Harsh Mander. Why not this? Because they belong to your party? Is this not instigating? You can control this virus but you will not. Because you want to spread this virus. If it spreads among the youths, neither you will stay nor us."

"Omar Abdullah kept in detention in the fear of violence spreading. Even Mehbooba is detained. After six months, PSA slapped for 1 year. Here, no FIR against those giving statements. You are sitting in the place of Sardar Patel. At least think of him now. He would have never wanted this. Celebrations of Trump's visit were choreographed. Even violence was choreographed. Where were you? You did not address the people. The truth is police cannot do this alone. Someone must have given him directions. You have formed SIT but victims will be made accused and rioters will be protected," he added.

'We are the cure'

Lastly, Sibal said, "Why was the PM silent for 70 hours? You can do anything for cow protection. What about the protection of human beings? Have you ever thought of this? This is really unfortunate. I have 10 examples of people wanting to lodge FIR but cannot do so. You did a surgical strike in Balakot it was right. Why do surgical strike on the people? At least spare us. We have to struggle. Only we are the cure for this virus. We will not let you break the nation."

