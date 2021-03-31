'Police Were Made Victim': Ex-Gujarat DIG Vanzara On Ishrat Jahan Encounter Verdict

Reacting to the CBI court's judgement on the Ishrat Jahan 'fake encounter' case, former Gujarat Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) DG Vanzara on Wednesday, remarked that the Gujarat Police has been vindicated. Asserting that Ishrat Jahan had links with terrorists, Vanzara who was discharged last year, expressed delight at the CBI court's judgement and added that the police were made victims due to a 'political conspiracy'. DG Vanzara also claimed that accusations of 'fake encounter' were made to fulfil a political agenda and added that ex-Gujarat CM and now PM Narendra Modi was the 'real target' of the conspiracy.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday after the judgement, DG Vanzara said, "I have been telling this from the very beginning that Ishrat Jahan was terrorist and so was Javed Shaikh. Two Indians gave shelter to two foreigners that were Pakistani terrorists. They did recee together, in many parts of UP and Gujarat as well. It is proved today that whatever I was telling is right. Whatever were the cases registered against us by the CBI were fake and we have been vindicated. I am pleased that the remaining police officers accused in the Ishrat Jahan case, are also discharged. Justice has been done. I am highly thankful to the judiciary of this country and also the CBI court." READ | Delhi riots:Ex-Cong Councillor Ishrat Jahan seeks interim bail due to COVID-19 outbreak in prison

When asked if there was a political motive behind the 'fake encounter' accusations, Vanzara said, "The police were made victims because of political conspiracies which were going on in those days. Different parties were in power at the Centre and State and it was all because of the political struggle and conspiracy, that the Gujarat Police was victimized despite doing their duty."

"To fulfill their political agenda, all this was done. Actually, Narendra Modi who was the CM of Gujarat at that time was the target and not us. Those who were killed in the encounter were not innocent," he added. READ | Ishrat Jahan encounter: Discharged Guj cop NK Amin hails verdict, says 'police exonerated'

CBI court discharges cops in Ishrat Jahan case

A CBI court in Ahmedabad discharged three police officers - IPS officer G L Singhal, retired DySP Tarun Barot, and assistant sub-inspector Anaju Chaudhary in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case observing that the police action taken was in "discharge of their duties", while DG Vanzara and NK Amin were discharged in 2020. Discharging the aforementioned cops, the court observed, "It is clear that the act which is alleged to have been done by the accused was in discharge of their duties or purported to be in discharge of their duties. Number of anti-national & terrorist activities were spread all over India, more particularly in Gujarat. Being high-rank police officers, it was their duty to take necessary steps," and ruled "There is no question of any fake encounter on part of any such police officer. There is no evidence to show that Jahan and the other three were not terrorists."

What is the Ishrat Jahan case?

In June 2004, the Gujarat Crime Branch had gunned down 19-year-old Ishrat Jahan and three others - Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai and Jishan Johar, Amjad Ali Akbar Ali Rana claiming their links to terrorists. The police alleged that Jahan abd others had plotted to kill the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Defending accused cops - Vanzara and Amin, the then-BJP Gujarat government had denied sanction to prosecute them under section 197 of the CrPC, which required prior sanction is required from a competent authority to prosecute a public servant.

Later the CBI had sought the Gujarat government's response for sanction the cops, which was denied again by the state government. Jahan's mother Shamima Kauser had later moved the CBI court seeking a copy of the then state government's refusal to sanction the accused police officials - which was refused by the court. On March 23, 2020, the Court had discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case after the two had moved the court to drop proceedings against them in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan "fake encounter case".