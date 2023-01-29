'Policeman Part Of Naba Das' Security': Eye-witness Claims Conspiracy, No Cops Intervened

The eyewitness shared the horrific ordeal of the Odisha Health Minister Naba Das who was shot at by ASI rank officer, Gopal Das on Sunday in full public view. The incident happened near Gandhi chowk near Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district where the BJD leader was shot in the chest and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The culprit has also been arrested.

The eyewitness narrated the entire incident and said that the culprit was part of the state Health Minister's security convoy due to which he was able to open fire from very close proximity. He further cited that this is a conspiracy as police officers didn't intervene and stopped him after the incident.

Eye-Witness share horror

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When dada ( Naba Das) arrived the crowd went to receive him, there was also some security personnel present. As we were getting out of the car we heard a loud sound and I saw dada putting a hand on his chest as he yelled who shot? Suddenly we saw the culprit running he was part of security and while he was running he opened fire. I thought he was firing in defence but he was the one who actually shot the minister".

The eyewitness added, "He shot dada from a very close proximity and he is in a very critical condition. He was given first aid and has now been airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. This is a planned conspiracy as the police officer who was part of security has only shot the health minister. We don't know who is involved in this but have asked to initiate the inquiry. It was also noticed that during the incident no police officer countered him and when the public intervened the cops stopped them this reveals this is a conspiracy to kill him".

BJD minister calls attack deliberate

BJD Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik spoke to Republic TV and called it a deliberate attack. The inquiry will reveal more details and we pray for his immediate recovery.