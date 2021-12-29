Police's Briefing On Hyderpora Encounter Repetition Of Old Story', Says PAGD

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday said the police's briefing on the Hyderpora encounter was only a repetition of the "old story" and demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

It said there is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by security forces.

"Today's press briefing of J-K police about last month's Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of the old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident," said PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said in a statement.

He said the statement seems to be a concocted cover-up story.

It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims.

"PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a time-bound judicial probe," Tarigami said.

The Special Investigation Team of police headed by DIG Sujith K Singh on Tuesday ruled out any foul play by security forces in the Hyderpora killings. It claimed that while one of the civilians was killed by the foreign terrorist hiding in the building, the other two died in the crossfire with security forces at they were used as a human shield by the ultra.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora in Srinagar on November 15 and police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three had, however, claimed that they were innocent and had alleged foul play, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

The PAGD is an amalgam of five mainstream political parties in Kashmir.

(Image: PTI)