'Policy Of Congress To Defame India': BJP Slams Kamal Nath's 'Indian Corona' Remark

BJP leaders on Saturday reacted to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's latest 'Indian Corona' shocker slamming the Congress party for relentlessly attempting to defame India. The BJP's reaction came after veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath repeatedly referred to the 'Indian Corona' strain, saying that from 'Mera Bharat Mahaan', India had turned into 'Mera Bharat COVID'.

Speaking to RepublicTV, BJP leader RP Singh said, "It is shocking and bizarre. How can a former Chief Minister do this? But this is the policy of the Congress party to defame India. They first said Indian strain now they are saying Indian Corona. Two days we saw a toolkit to defame India. The WHO has said that it should not be named after any region. But the Congress party say this for their political agenda just to defame India," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister also slammed Nath's remarks saying, "Few days back, we heard Arvind Kejriwal’s fake statement on Indian variant and Singapore. He (Kamal Nath) is also calling it Indian COVID. This is sure that Kamal Nath has a connection with the toolkit."

Kamal Nath's 'Indian Corona' video

In another shocker, a day after his 'aag laga do' statement, Kamal Nath was caught describing the new COVID-19 variant as 'Indian Corona' saying that the 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' statement was redundant with India's image now being associated with Coronavirus.

Kamal Nath is heard saying in the video, "We would say China, Chinese Corona, Chinese Corona. If you remember, when it started in January 2020, they would say this Corona is from China, it was made in a laboratory and it came from a particular city. Where have we reached today? Today, the world calls it Indian corona. You have seen that the British PM said that cancel all flights as we are scared of Indian Corona. They have banned the entry of students and the people working there owing to the fear that they will bring Indian corona. India is recognized in the world today because of this. Forget my country is great, now India has become COVID. You cannot fool anyone by suppressing this."

Notably, earlier today the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a directive to social media platforms to remove all content referring or implying to the 'Indian variant'. The WHO has categorically urged countries to not identify viruses with the names of countries they are first reported from.