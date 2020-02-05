Union Budget
Political Analyst Gunja Kapoor Removed By Cops On Filming Shaheen Bagh Protest In A Burqa

Politics

Political analyst Gunja Kapoor was extricated by Delhi police after protesters at Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gunja Kapoor

Political analyst Gunja Kapoor on Wednesday morning had to be extricated by Delhi police after protesters at Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them.

According to reports, protesters insisted on frisking her and found a camera. This led to a commotion and she was caught by several women protesters after which the police came and took her away.  As per reports, the Shaheen Bagh protesters confronted Kapoor after she asked “too many questions”. 

In the visuals, it can be seen that she is surrounded by protesters as police tried to pacify them. 

'Questioning of Gunja Kapoor is underway'

A statement released from Delhi Police said, "Questioning of political analyst Gunja Kapoor is underway. She wore a 'burqa' and went to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh." 

READ | 'A stunt': Delhi CM Kejriwal slams BJP on Shaheen Bagh gunman's AAP link in first response

READ | 'BJP gaining from Shaheen Bagh' claims Kejriwal; says, 'Why can't Amit Shah unblock road?'

Published:
