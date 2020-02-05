Political Analyst Gunja Kapoor Removed By Cops On Filming Shaheen Bagh Protest In A Burqa

Political analyst Gunja Kapoor on Wednesday morning had to be extricated by Delhi police after protesters at Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them.

According to reports, protesters insisted on frisking her and found a camera. This led to a commotion and she was caught by several women protesters after which the police came and took her away. As per reports, the Shaheen Bagh protesters confronted Kapoor after she asked “too many questions”.

In the visuals, it can be seen that she is surrounded by protesters as police tried to pacify them.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a 'burqa' and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

'Questioning of Gunja Kapoor is underway'

A statement released from Delhi Police said, "Questioning of political analyst Gunja Kapoor is underway. She wore a 'burqa' and went to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh."

