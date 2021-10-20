Political Analysts Debate Amarinder-BJP Alliance In Punjab; 'out Of Syllabus For Congress'

As former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party in the state and is hopeful of allying with the BJP, top political analysts have reacted to the massive development while speaking to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

While reacting to the big breaking development, political analyst Kamru Choudhury took a dig at Captain Amarinder and said, "He is an 80 year old man who wanted to hob-nob with the BJP. He felt miserable. Congress Party saw through his game plan and changed the Chief Minister."

Responding to his attack, BJP's Shazia Ilmi said,"we did not ask the Congress party to humiliate Captain, did we? We did not ask Navjot Singh Sidhu to have rebellion with the ranks. So do not put it on us. Your personal jibes just shows that you are exposed."

Political analyst Ramnik Mann joined in and stated, "Its going to be Congress on one side and a super alliance on the other side. It is only natural for nationalist leaders with national interests to come together for the interest and protection of Punjab. A lot of disgruntled Akali Dal leaders might join the grand alliance. That is when the Akali leadership will get very jittery." Mann added 'this is out of syllabus for Congress, wickets will fall like dominos. And by wickets I mean people will leave the party.'

Captain Amarinder Singh to float new party, hopeful of alliance with BJP

The former Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said," he said.

‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021

"I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh added.

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.