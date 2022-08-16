In an act of political hooliganism, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led camp was seen abusing and slapping the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality food. In a video clip that is going viral, MLA Santosh Bangar can be seen abusing and assaulting the manager for the poor quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra's Hingoli district as part of a mid-day meal programme.

In the video, Banger who was seen carrying a letter in his hand claimed that he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he had to visit the site to inspect the situation himself.

On being asked why such food was given, the manager countered that the food, which was claimed to be spoiled, would be replaced. However, the MLA did not heed the words of the manager and continued to slap him.

"Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this," Bangar was heard saying in the video.

Santosh Banger, the Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. Notably, he joined the Shinde camp hours before the floor test of the Maharashtra Assembly in July, after which the MLA was removed from the post of Hingoli district president by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leadership.