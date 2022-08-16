Last Updated:

Political Hooliganism Caught On Tape; Sena MLA Slaps, Abuses Catering Manager

MLA Santosh Bangar was seen abusing and assaulting the manager of a catering service for serving poor-quality food to labourers in Maharashtra's Hingoli.

Written By
Mahima Joshi

Image: Republic


In an act of political hooliganism, a Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led camp was seen abusing and slapping the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality food. In a video clip that is going viral, MLA Santosh Bangar can be seen abusing and assaulting the manager for the poor quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra's Hingoli district as part of a mid-day meal programme.

In the video, Banger who was seen carrying a letter in his hand claimed that he received a complaint over the sub-standard quality of food, following which he had to visit the site to inspect the situation himself.

On being asked why such food was given, the manager countered that the food, which was claimed to be spoiled, would be replaced. However, the MLA did not heed the words of the manager and continued to slap him. 

READ | Eknath Shinde visits his village in Satara for first time since becoming Maharashtra CM

"Contact the district collector immediately and suspend those who are responsible for this," Bangar was heard saying in the video.

Santosh Banger, the Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp. Notably, he joined the Shinde camp hours before the floor test of the Maharashtra Assembly in July, after which the MLA was removed from the post of Hingoli district president by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leadership. 

READ | Congress' Nana Patole avers CM Shinde-led Maharashtra govt 'unconstitutional, won't last'
READ | 'Original' Shiv Sena and BJP will contest Maharashtra civic polls together: CM Eknath Shinde
READ | Maharashtra govt committed to extend reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas: CM Shinde
First Published:
COMMENT