Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Recall His Contributions

Shortly after news of Former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise surfaced, leaders from across the political field poured in their tributes to the late stalwart recalling his contribution to the nation. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi.

Leaders pay their respects

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid his respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away earlier today, expressing his condolences to the late leader's family and friends.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid his respects to the late leader calling him a 'prolific reader, powerful orator and a scholar.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former President #PranabMukherjee. #PranabDa was a prolific reader, powerful orator, scholar & had an unparalleled experience in governance. He will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 31, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the late President 'a father figure' saying that she would forever be grateful to him.

It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM...(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

So many memories.A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2020

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad recalled Pranab Mukherjee as a 'philosopher and guide' calling his contributions to nation 'unparalleled.'

Passing away of former President Sh Pranab Mukherjee is a great loss to the Nation as well as a personal loss to me. Pranab Da was truly a friend, philosopher & guide for me. His contributions to Congress & to this nation are unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to his family. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 31, 2020

Read: Sushil Kumar Shinde Saddened By Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Remembers Him As 'fighter'

Read: Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute To 'The Great Statesman'

Pranab Mukherjee's deteriorating health

Pranab Mukherjee's son - Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday announced the news of the passing away of his father thanking the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection.

While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

Illustrious career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He served as a Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Read: PM Modi Mourns Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Calls Him A 'scholar Par Excellence'

Read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84 In Delhi's Army Hospital (R&R)