The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Political Leaders React To Brutal Violence In JNU Campus

Politics

Several political leaders raised concerns over the violent incident that took place on the JNU campus on Sunday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Several political leaders raised concerns over the violece at the JNU campus on Sunday. While Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the left party students of defaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Minister of Textile and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was of the view that educational institutes should not be used as an arena of politics. Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the roles of Home Minister Amit Shah and JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the brutal campus violence. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNU ATTACK: OWAISI SLAMS DELHI COPS
JUTA, FEDCUTA CONDEMN JNU ATTACK
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
AWKWAFINA'S HISTORIC WIN
SARA TURNS INTO A ‘JALPARI’