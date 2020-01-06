Political Leaders React To Brutal Violence In JNU Campus

Several political leaders raised concerns over the violece at the JNU campus on Sunday. While Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the left party students of defaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Minister of Textile and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was of the view that educational institutes should not be used as an arena of politics. Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the roles of Home Minister Amit Shah and JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the brutal campus violence.