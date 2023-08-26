Last Updated:

Political Parties & Organisations Back Jammu Bandh Against Smart Metre Installation

Various groups, including political parties like PDP, NC, and Congress, support Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, in their strike against smart metre installation and toll collection on the highway

J&K High Court Bar association supports CCI calls for Jammu bandh on Sept 22.

Several organisations, including political parties, came out in support of a bandh call given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, (CCIJ) on Saturday against the installation of smart meters in the city.

They also demanded that the process of collection of tolls on the highway in Samba district be kept in abeyance.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Congress and the Jammu Bar Association announced their support for the strike call.

"We extended our full support to the CCIJ call of Jammu bandh on Saturday. PDP workers would take out peaceful demonstrations across the Jammu region against anti-people policies of the BJP-controlled administration," spokesperson of PDP Varinder Singh Sonu said.

The National Conference said it will hold protests in Jammu in support of the bandh call.

