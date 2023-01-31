Political Parties, Fishermen Scuffle At Karunanidhi's ‘Pen’ Memorial Construction Meeting

A massive commotion and scuffle were witnessed between the DMK and BJP, AAP party members & the fishermen during a public hearing meeting by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) regarding constituting a ‘Pen’ statue for former state chief minister Karunanidhi in the Bay of Bengal near Marina coast.

It’s important to note, the TNPCB published a newspaper advertisement about the public hearing over the project (to build ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen’ memorial) on January 31, 2023, at the Kalaivanar Arangam on the arterial anna salai, “The draft environmental assessment report, brief of the project’s plan, and disaster management plan will be placed before the public for their comments,” said Member-Secretary, TNPCB, R Kannan, in the advertisement.

A tribute to the writing skills of DMK patriarch

In remembrance of DMK founder M Karunanidhi and as a tribute to his writing skills, his younger son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had proposed constructing a ‘Pen’ statue of Karunanidhi in the Bay of Bengal.

The project is facing opposition from environmentalists who have flagged concerns over pollution the structure will bring to the seashore. The centre and state governments have already approved the construction of the monument.

Memorial to be constructed at the cost of ₹ 81 Cr

The Public Works Department (PWD) estimated the cost of the memorial to be ₹ 81 Crore. According to the environmentalists, the Marina beach area is characterised by high sand accumulation (high-accretion rate) and the proposed monument may further have an adverse impact on the coastline and the fish population as well.

Notably, one memorial of M Karunanidhi is already being built at the Marina beach at his mentor C N Annadurai’s statue. The NGO objecting to the construction of the memorial said it can also be built inside the Karunanidhi memorial complex.